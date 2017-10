G John Wall scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half. Wall shot a dismal 10 of 28 from the field, but his attacking drives began paying off in the third quarter. He scored 13 points in the quarter as the Wizards outscored the 76ers 34-23 for a 90-82 lead. Two of his 10 baskets were thunderous left-handed dunks.

G Bradley Beal had 25 and the Wizards started their 2017-18 season with a 120-115 win over the 76ers on Wednesday night.