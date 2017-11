G John Wall said fluid in his knee bothered him and has since given IV fluids ahead of Washington’s Nov. 11 game against Atlanta. The chilly temperatures inside Capital One Arena, which is also home to the NHL’s Capitals, didn’t help, he said.

G Bradley Beal scored 26 points for the Wizards (9-6), but missed a potential game-tying jumper with 2.6 seconds remaining. The wing guard scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half.

C Marcin Gortat had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards.