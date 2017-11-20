FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 5:35 AM

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Tim Frazier replaced John Wall (knee) in the starting lineup and had six points, eight assists and eight rebounds Sunday at Toronto.

G John Wall was out of the lineup Sunday due to a swollen left knee. He might be able to play Monday at Milwaukee, coach Scott Brooks said.

G Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points, but he had only five in the second half of the Sunday loss at Toronto “They were aggressive, and they put Kyle (Lowry) on me to kind of faceguard me, which didn’t help,” Beal said. “He was running next to me up and down the floor. He didn’t leave my side.”

C Marcin Gortat had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Wizards’ loss at Toronto on Sunday.

