#US NBA
November 30, 2017 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kelly Oubre scored 16 points in Tuesday’s 92-89 victory at Minnesota.

F Otto Porter scored 22 points, including the go-ahead jump shot with 25 seconds remaining, in Tuesday’s 92-89 victory at Minnesota. Porter scored 17 of his points in the second half. Porter, who entered the day fifth in the league in 3-point shooting at 48.6 percent, was 4 of 8 from deep.

G Jodie Meeks scored 12 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point territory, in Tuesday’s 92-89 victory at Minnesota.

G John Wall missed his second straight game Tuesday because of an injured knee. He’s expected to miss two weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

G Bradley Beal was held to eight points and was 2 for 11 from the field in Tuesday’s 92-89 victory at Minnesota.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

