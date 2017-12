F Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points to lead the Wizards in a one-sided loss at Utah on Monday.

G Bradley Beal is averaging 10.5 points on 30.8 percent shooting over his past two games after averaging 24.7 points per game through the month of November.

C Marcin Gortat logged his 105th straight start Monday. It is the third-longest active streak in the NBA. He had no points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes during a blowout loss at Utah.