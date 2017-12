G John Wall missed his seventh game with a sore left knee and coach Scott Brooks said there is still no timetable for his return.

F Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards (14-11), who won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from Nov. 9-15. They swept the season series from Phoenix and have beaten the Suns in five of the last six meetings.

G Bradley Beal is taking the shots and holding the fort for the Washington Wizards.