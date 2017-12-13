Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

G John Wall (sore left knee) worked out on the court before the game but missed his ninth consecutive contest. Coach Scott Brooks said Wall may play Wednesday against Memphis depending on how he feels.

G Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 28 points. He missed his first five attempts, was 3 of 15 in the second half and 11 of 33 overall, including 0 of 7 on 3-point tries. “I don’t know what it was,” Beal said. “Same bad habits. We’re just not playing well.”

C Ian Mahinmi (sore right knee) missed a game for the first time this season.