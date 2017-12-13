FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 14, 2017 / 3:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Washington Wizards - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G John Wall (sore left knee) worked out on the court before the game but missed his ninth consecutive contest. Coach Scott Brooks said Wall may play Wednesday against Memphis depending on how he feels.

G Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 28 points. He missed his first five attempts, was 3 of 15 in the second half and 11 of 33 overall, including 0 of 7 on 3-point tries. “I don’t know what it was,” Beal said. “Same bad habits. We’re just not playing well.”

C Ian Mahinmi (sore right knee) missed a game for the first time this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.