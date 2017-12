F Otto Porter returned to the Wizards’ lineup Friday after missing the last two games with a right thigh bruise.

G John Wall distributed four assists Friday and he handed out an early Christmas present to all his teammates -- a new Rolex watch. “He’s a good leader and he just continues to give,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “Not only on the court with our guys for easy layups or easy jump shots, but he gave them a nice watch.”