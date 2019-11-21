Wizards, Beal win shootout as Spurs lose 7th straight

EditorsNote: tweaked 8th graf, fixed score in final graf

Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 33 points in the third quarter as the host Washington Wizards held on for a 138-132 victory over the sliding San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Beal eclipsed 30 points in four consecutive contests for the first time in his career as the Wizards sent San Antonio to its first seven-game losing skid since Gregg Popovich’s first season as Spurs coach in 1996-97.

Former Spurs forward Davis Bertans and Ish Smith each added 21 points as Washington avenged a 124-122 setback to San Antonio on Oct. 26.

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points for the Spurs, who put a scare into Washington as Rudy Gay’s emphatic dunk highlighted a 19-7 surge to trim their deficit to two with 16.1 seconds remaining.

Beal calmly sank two free throws to change the momentum and DeRozan missed a pair at the other end to effectively end the game.

Washington pieced together a 22-3 run to seize a 94-85 lead in the third quarter. The Wizards scored the last 12 points of that surge, with Isaiah Thomas and Bertans each draining a 3-pointer to punctuate the run.

Beal, who went 9-for-9 from the floor in the third, capped his impressive quarter by sinking a long jumper just before the buzzer to give Washington a 101-98 advantage.

Bertans, who spent his first three seasons with San Antonio, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a steal and transition basket as part of a Wizards’ 8-4 run early in the fourth quarter.

Smith took over in the middle of the quarter, following up two driving layups with a two 3-pointers to give Washington a 125-115 lead with 4:31 left.

Gay followed up a pullup jumper with a 3-pointer to stake the Spurs to a 67-56 lead in the second quarter, but Rui Hachimura’s dunk brought the Wizards within six at halftime. San Antonio’s 69 points at intermission eclipsed its previous season high of 60, which was set in the first game against Washington.

—Field Level Media