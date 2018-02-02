Beal boosts Wizards past Raptors

Bradley Beal scored 27 points as Washington won its third consecutive game since losing All-Star point guard John Wall to a knee injury, beating the visiting Toronto Raptors 122-119 on Thursday night.

Otto Porter finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Markieff Morris added 15 points for Washington, which won the rebounding battle 44-32.

Wall, a five-time All-Star, is out six to eight weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Wednesday.

Kyle Lowry scored 29 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 for Toronto, which committed 18 turnovers. The Raptors shot 44 of 83 (53 percent) from the field, but the Wizards were right behind at 44 of 85 (51.8 percent).

With Wall out, the Raptors focused on shutting down Beal, who didn’t make his first field goal until the opening minute of the third quarter.

From there, though, Beal got into a rhythm and he hit a pair of 3-pointers that pulled Washington to within 66-65 with 10:14 left in the third. Beal tied the game 68-68 with another jumper.

Washington then got its first lead at 72-70 on a jumper by Porter with 8:26 remaining in the period. A pair of free throws by DeRozan gave the Raptors an 88-87 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Washington had an answer, and a pair of 3-pointers by Jodie Meeks provided a 94-87 cushion with 10:54 left in the game. Meeks then made a pair of free throws to give the Wizards their biggest edge, 100-91, with just over eight minutes left.

The Raptors responded with a 16-4 run, and a 3-pointer by Serge Ibaka provided a 107-104 lead with five minutes remaining. Beal made a layup and tied the game 110-110.

The Wizards answered with a 9-0 run, and a 3-pointer by Morris gave them a 115-110 lead with 1:41 left. Porter made a pair of free throws in the final 17 seconds that gave Washington a 118-114 margin.

Beal subsequently could not handle an inbounds pass, and he fouled Lowry, who made just one of two free throws to pull Toronto within 120-119.

Beal redeemed himself by making a pair of free throws with three seconds left to seal the win. Washington snapped a seven-game home losing streak to the Raptors.

--Field Level Media