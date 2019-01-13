Ibaka's 3 lifts Toronto past Washington in two OT

EditorsNote: fixes typo in last graph

Serge Ibaka’s 3-pointer with 15.2 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Toronto Raptors to a 140-138 double overtime win against the stubborn Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Washington rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to force overtime and took a 138-136 lead on Thomas Bryant’s short jumper with 31.8 seconds left in the second overtime.

Kawhi Leonard missed on a drive on the ensuing possession but got his own rebound and passed out to Ibaka who hit from 28 feet. Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. then missed a 3-point attempt and Toronto’s Danny Green added a free throw with 2.8 seconds left. With no timeouts, the Wizards were unable to get off a final shot.

Leonard registered 41 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won five straight to improve their NBA-best record to 33-12. Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out.

Bradley Beal overcame a poor start to finish with 43 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for Washington, which trailed by 23 points in the first half.

Porter finished with 27 points and Trevor Ariza added 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Despite hitting a franchise-record 19 3-pointers, Washington fell to 0-3 against Toronto this season.

Two free throws by Leonard made it 131-129 with 1:00 left in the first overtime. Washington won a jump ball with 16 seconds left in the frame and Beal missed a 3-point shot. But the ball went out of bounds to Washington and Beal drove the lane to tie it with 6.8 seconds left at 131-131.

Beal made it 116-112 with a 3-pointer with 4:30 to play in regulation, then cut the Raptors’ lead to 120-118 with another 3 with 2:01 to go. Leonard sandwiched two baskets around a Beal free throw to make 124-119 with 1:14 left, but Porter hit a floater, Leonard missed on the other end, and Beal corralled a long rebound and hit another 3 to tie the score for the first time all day with 20 seconds remaining. Both teams missed would-be go-ahead baskets and regulation ended tied 124-124.

Washington trailed 36-21 to start the second quarter and Greg Monroe’s two free throws gave Raptors their biggest lead, 51-28. Ariza’s subsequent basket with 7:09 to play in the quarter started a 15-3 run and Washington was within 61-50 at halftime.

—Field Level Media