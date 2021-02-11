Raptors use hot shooting to cruise past Wizards

Norman Powell had 15 of his 28 points in the first half and the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 137-115 on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points -- including 18 in the first half -- for the Raptors, who are 4-1 with one game left on a six-game road trip that ends Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet scored 14 points and had seven assists and Chris Boucher had 17 points and a season-best 16 rebounds off the bench. Terence Davis added 13 points and DeAndre’ Bembry had 10.

Toronto has won eight straight games against the Wizards.

Bradley Beal scored 24 points for the Wizards and Russell Westbrook added 23 points. Rui Hachimura had 15 points for Washington, Robin Lopez had 13 and former Raptor Alex Len had 11.

Toronto led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter and took a 10-point advantage into the fourth.

Westbrook’s 3-pointer cut the lead to five points with 8:22 to play. But Powell’s 3-pointer had the lead at 10 with 7:21 remaining. The Raptors went on an 11-0 run and led by 19 points after Lowry hit a 3-pointer with 2:42 to play.

Toronto led 40-28 after the first quarter.

The lead reached 14 points with Bembry’s 3-pointer with 7:42 left in the second quarter.

The Wizards answered with a 10-0 run, only to have the Raptors go on a 9-1 surge. The Raptors got the lead to 16 before finishing the first half with a 74-61 advantage, a season high for Toronto for points at halftime.

Westbrook hit a 3-pointer with 9:19 left in the third quarter to trim the lead to nine.

The Wizards cut the lead to six on Deni Avdija’s 3-pointer with 3:27 to go in the third.

The Raptors worked the lead back to 14 on VanVleet’s 3-pointer with 32.1 seconds to play. Toronto led 103-93 after three quarters.

Toronto was without OG Anunoby (calf) and Yuta Watanabe (ankle).

