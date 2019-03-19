Gobert, Mitchell help Jazz push past Wizards

EditorsNote: updates standings in third and fifth grafs; rewords last graf

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) during the first half at Capital One Arena.

Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the visiting Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 116-95 on Monday night.

Gobert, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, was 6 of 6 from the field and made 2 of 3 free throws.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Jae Crowder added 18 for the Jazz, who are in seventh place, a half-game behind both the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder and a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers. Ricky Rubio had 10 assists.

Jabari Parker led Washington with 19 points, and Bradley Beal, the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, added 15 on 4-of-12 shooting.

The 11th-place Wizards fell 4 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Miami Heat.

Washington, which finished its homestand 3-2, was coming off a 135-128 win against Memphis on Saturday.

The Jazz shot 53.8 percent from the field while the Wizards converted 42 percent.

Joe Ingles (16 points) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Jazz a 31-22 lead late in the first quarter.

The Wizards got within 45-41 on Beal’s jumper with 5:28 left in the first half, but Mitchell responded with a 3-pointer to stretch the Jazz’s advantage.

Parker pulled the Wizards within 48-45 on a layup before the Jazz scored nine straight points, including two buckets from Crowder, to lead 57-45 at halftime.

Washington’s Trevor Ariza led all scorers with 12 points in the half while Beal had five points.

Ingles had 11 first-half points for Utah.

The Jazz extended the lead to 17 points midway through the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Crowder. Moments later, Mitchell’s alley-oop dunk made it 79-60 with 5:39 left in the third quarter.

Utah led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter before taking a 91-71 lead into the fourth.

The Wizards got to within 17 points early in the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 run capped by Gobert’s dunk with 7:29 left pushed the Jazz lead up to 25.

