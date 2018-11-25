Colorado cruises to victory over Air Force

Shane Gatling, Tyler Bey and Lucas Siewert hit 3-pointers in an 11-2, game-opening flurry that gave visiting Colorado the lead for good in a 93-56 non-conference men’s basketball victory over Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Coming off a loss at San Diego, the Buffaloes (3-1) wasted little time taking charge against an opponent they had beaten eight consecutive times.

Colorado led 36-26 at halftime, then quickly made it a blowout in the second half with a 19-3 spurt that opened a 26-point lead.

D’Shawn Schwartz had seven of the 19 points in the break-away.

Siewert led Colorado with 17 points in a game in which he didn’t miss a shot, going 6 for 6 from the field, 3 for 3 on 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the free throw line. He also had a game-high eight rebounds.

Schwartz finished with 11 points, as did Daylen Kountz, and Namon Wright chipped in with 13 in a balanced Buffaloes attack in which 11 different players scored.

Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV led the game with five assists while also finding time for five points, six rebounds and two steals.

Colorado shot 58.6 percent from the field (34 for 58) and 48.3 percent on 3-pointers (14 for 29).

A.J. Walker had a team-high 13 points and Ryan Swan 11 for Air Force (2-4), whose only wins this season have come over Johnson & Wales and South Dakota.

The Falcons were held to 37 percent shooting (20 for 54) and missed 12 of their 13 3-point attempts.

