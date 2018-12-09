Alabama holds off Arizona, 76-73

Alabama freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide with 20 points, including two free throws with 3 seconds left, in a 76-73 win over Arizona in a nonconference game Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Lewis made a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to put the Crimson Tide (6-3) up 73-68. Arizona, which rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half, cut the lead to 74-73 with 5 seconds left on two free throws by Justin Coleman, a former Alabama player.

Coleman fouled Lewis on the inbound pass and Lewis made both free throws. Coleman’s desperation heave from midcourt fell short as the game ended.

Alabama forward Donta Hall scored nine of his 13 points in the second half to help the Crimson Tide down the stretch. Alex Reese had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Tevin Mack contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

Arizona freshman guard Brandon Williams had 16 points and four rebounds for Arizona, and Duke transfer Chase Jeter added 19 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Randolph had 17 points but hit just 7 of 20 shots from the field.

Alabama went on a 23-2 run to take a 33-14 lead with 7:05 left in the first half. That was the Crimson Tide’s biggest lead, and they took advantage of Arizona’s cold shooting (31.6 percent in the first half, including 28.6 from 3-point range).

The Wildcats managed to trim the deficit to 39-30 by halftime, helped by seven points by Randolph in the last 5:20.

Reese and Lewis paced Alabama in the first half with a combined 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Reese, a reserve guard, made both of his 3-pointers in the half.

Arizona scored the first six points in the second half, prompting coach Avery Johnson to call timeout with the Crimson Tide leading 39-36 with 18:26 left.

The Wildcats fell behind by eight points again before rallying to take a 54-53 lead on Coleman’s jump shot with 10:27 left. Coleman is a graduate transfer from Samford who played his first two years at Alabama. His basket gave Arizona its first lead since 14:13 remained in the first half, when it lead 12-11.

—Field Level Media