Arkansas hangs on, sends Alabama to third straight loss

Guard Daryl Macon scored 17 points, two on free throws with 11.7 seconds left, as Arkansas hung on to beat Alabama 76-73 Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Guard C.J. Jones added 13 on 5-of-7 shooting, hitting all three of his attempts from 3-point range as the Razorbacks (20-9, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) broke from a 56-56 tie and led the final 6:53 -- including a 9-point cushion at 69-60 -- before the Crimson Tide (17-12, 8-8) rallied.

Forward Braxton Key matched his season high with 16 points to lead Alabama, which has lost three in a row for the first time this season. Guard Collin Sexton added 15 but made only 3 of 10 from the field.

The Razorbacks went just over six minutes without a field goal to fall into a 42-38 hole early in the second half, but regained their footing and had a 56-53 lead with 8:05 left thanks to seven consecutive points by forward Adrio Bailey.

The Tide bounced back for a 57-56 lead before the Hogs scored the next nine points to assume a 65-57 advantage with just over four minutes left.

Arkansas went into the intermission up 35-31 after a sloppy first half that saw each team commit 10 turnovers. The Hogs ended the game with 16 turnovers, the Tide 18.

The Razorbacks never trailed and held a couple of 10-point leads late in the period, the last at 35-25 with under two minutes to go before the Tide got 3-pointers by forward Alex Reese and guard Avery Johnson Jr. to get the difference down to four at the buzzer.

Bama continued the run it started in the final minute of the first half in the opening minutes of the second. gave the Tide their first lead, 39-37, with a 3-pointer at the 16:55 mark, and his tip-in of his own missed layup on the ensuing possession gave the Tide a 41-37 lead and completed a 16-2 Alabama run.

--Field Level Media