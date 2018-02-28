Florida throttles struggling Alabama

Jalen Hudson scored 27 points, and Chris Chiozza moved up the Florida all-time assist list in the Gators’ 73-52 rout of Alabama on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Egor Koulechov added 15 points, and KeVaughn Allen finished with 13 points for the Gators (19-11, 10-7 Southeastern Conference), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak.

Chiozza scored just four points but grabbed nine rebounds, handed out four assists and recorded three steals. He moved into a first-place tie with Erving Walker with 547 career assists for the Gators.

Collin Sexton scored 14 points, and Braxton Key added 11 points for the Crimson Tide (17-13, 8-9), who never recovered from a first-half spell of cold shooting.

Alabama hit its first two shots, with a layup by Key giving the Crimson Tide a 6-0 lead with 18:37 left in the first half. But Alabama did not hit another field goal until Key got free for another layup with 4:08 left in the half. The Crimson Tide missed 18 consecutive field goals during the 14-minute drought and found itself down 25-13.

Keith Stone knocked down a 3-pointer, and Koulechov hit a layup as Florida extended its lead to 37-18 at halftime.

Alabama never mounted a serious comeback threat in the second half. The Crimson Tide shot 30.5 percent from the floor in the game.

Hudson connected on nine of 13 shots, scoring from the inside and outside and helping the Gators avenged a 68-50 loss to Alabama on Feb. 3.

The Crimson Tide are falling apart at the most crucial time. They’ve lost four in a row to put their NCAA tournament hopes in jeopardy.

While Alabama is struggling, Florida has now posted back-to-back wins over No. 12 Auburn and the Crimson Tide. Most NCAA tournament projections have the Gators safely in the field of 68. They’ll look to improve their resume Saturday against No. 23 Kentucky.

Alabama closes out the regular season Saturday at Texas A&M.

