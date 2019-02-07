Behind Mack, Lewis, Tide rolls over Georgia

Tevin Mack scored a season-high and a game-best 25 points to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to an 89-74 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday night.

Feb 6, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Galin Smith (30) drives to the basket against during the first half Georgia Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Mack, who scored his previous season high of 22 points in an upset win over Kentucky on Jan. 5, burned Georgia by making 10-of-16 shots from the floor, including 5-of-7 on 3-pointers.

Freshman point guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 24 points, a game-high seven assists and just one turnover to lead Alabama (14-8, 5-4). The Tide is 9-2 at home this season, and both of their losses came at home on buzzer-beating 3-pointers, by Texas A&M and Georgia State.

Alabama improved to 14-3 when scoring 70 or more points. The Tide is 0-5 when scoring less than 70.

However, Tide sophomore forward Galin Smith left the game in the first half due to an apparent head injury, and he did not return. He scored six points on 3-for-5 shooting.

Georgia (10-12, 1-8 SEC) lost for the seventh time in its past eight games. The Bulldogs’ only league win this season has come against Vanderbilt, which is 0-9 in conference play.

The Bulldogs were led by Derek Ogbeide, who had 17 points. Rayshaun Hammons scored 13 points, and sophomore Nicolas Claxton had 12 points and nine rebounds. Claxton entered the game leading the SEC in rebounds (9.3) and blocks (2.8), and added one block on Wednesday night.

Ogbeide scored eight of Georgia’s first 13 points, but Alabama used a 10-0 run to take a 17-15 lead with 12:39 left in the first half. From there, the lead fluctuated — there were seven lead changes and eight ties before Alabama went into the break with a 41-38 lead.

The difference in the first half was that Alabama made 4-for-4 on free throws and Georgia made 4-of-7.

Mack scored 10 points in the first 3:04 of the second half, hitting two drives and then a pair of three-pointers, giving Alabama a 53-42 lead and forcing Georgia to call timeout.

Alabama cruised from there as the Tide shot 56.9 percent from the floor for the game while holding Georgia to 40.8 percent.

