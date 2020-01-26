Alabama survives Kansas St. run to win 4th straight

Guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored a game-high 26 points as Alabama survived Kansas State’s comeback bid to post a 77-74 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jan 25, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr. (23) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It was a game of runs for both teams.

The Crimson Tide (12-7) built a 16-point lead, 59-43, on the strength of a 14-0 run before the Wildcats (8-11) went on a 22-7 spree to cut their deficit to 66-65 with 3:31 left in the game.

The Tide went ahead 71-67 entering the final minute but the Wildcats were within 76-74 on forward Makol Mawien’s follow shot before guard-forward Herbert Jones made 1 of 2 free throws that held up for the final margin.

The win was the 10th in 13 games and the fourth in a row for the Tide. The Wildcats lost for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Guard Cartier Diarra came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 17 points. Guard-forward Xavier Sneed added 14 points and Mawien 13 for the Wildcats.

Guard John Petty Jr. was one of three Tide players with 11 points, and he fouled out with 46.2 seconds remaining. Guard Jaden Shackelford and forward Alex Reese also had 11 for the Tide.

Despite a 3-for-24 shooting slump that began late in the first half and extended into the second, the Wildcats finished 26 of 74 from the field compared to Alabama’s 21 of 43, but the Tide went 27 of 37 on free throws while the Wildcats were 12 of 19.

K-State was without two players — freshman forward Antonio Gordon and junior forward James Love II were suspended for their parts in a brawl in the previous game at Kansas. Gordon has seven starts and is averaging 5.0 points and 3.9 rebounds a game. Love has appeared in only one game.

—Field Level Media