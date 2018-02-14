Alabama finishes season sweep over LSU

Donta Hall scored 20 points to complement a stifling defense as Alabama beat LSU 80-65 in an SEC game Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama completed a season sweep of LSU, having prevailed 74-66 on Jan. 13 in Baton Rouge, La., and claimed its fifth consecutive victory in the series. The Crimson Tide (17-9, 8-5) visit Kentucky on Saturday.

Collin Sexton added 15 points, Braxton Key came off the bench to score 12 and John Petty had 11.

Daryl Edwards scored 21 and Skylar Mays had 13 to lead the Tigers (14-11, 5-8). LSU hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Alabama made 54.2 percent (27 of 49) of its field-goal attempts. LSU made 38.2 percent (22 of 56).

Alabama led by double figures for much of the first half, but LSU got within a point early in the second half. But the Tigers made just one field goal in a span of more than 13 minutes as the Crimson Tide ran out to a 25-point lead.

Duop Reap and Tremont Waters, LSU’s top two scorers, combined for just two points as Alabama took a nine-point halftime lead. Reap scored the first three points of the second half and Waters followed with five points as the Tigers closed within 45-44.

The Crimson Tide responded with an 10-0 run as LSU went scoreless for 5 1/2 minutes.

Edwards’ 3-pointer ended the drought, but Alabama scored the next 13 points to take a 68-47 lead midway through the half.

Alabama scored the first seven points during the first 1:44, then the points came slowly for both teams. More than three minutes passed without either team making a field goal.

LSU twice got within two points before Hall scored five consecutive points to help the Tide build a 25-14 lead.

Four different Tigers made baskets as they cut the lead to 28-22 before Alabama scored seven straight points.

LSU got within six again before Petty’s 3-pointer gave the Tide a 39-30 halftime lead.

