Alabama's 3-point shooting knocks out No. 25 LSU

Kira Lews Jr. and Jaden Shackelford led Alabama’s 3-point barrage, and the Crimson Tide stemmed a late LSU rally to knock the No. 25 Tigers from the SEC lead with an 88-82 victory Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Feb 15, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Wendell Hudson former player and coach talks to the media about what has changed in 50 years since he was the first black American to receive a scholarship at the University of Alabama prior to the game against LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis and Shackelford combined for nine triples as the Tide set a school record for 3-pointers in a season, going 15 of 35 for the game to raise their season total to 269. The 2015-16 team set the former mark of 259 3-pointers in 33 contests.

Lewis finished with a game-high 27 points and Shackelford added 26 for the Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC), who won for just the second time in their last six outings.

The Tigers cut an 18-point second-half deficit to 79-78 with 1:35 to go. But Shackelford answered with a 3-pointer, and Alex Reese also hit a big shot from behind the arc with 39 seconds to go.

Making his second appearance with a cast on his injured left wrist, Herbert Jones scored just six points for the Tide, but he posted a career-high 17 rebounds and made a big difference on the defensive end, drawing three charges and finishing with a steal and two blocked shots.

Skylar Mays scored 24 points to lead the Tigers (18-7, 9-3 SEC), who lost for the third time in their last four games. Trendon Watford added 18 points before fouling out, and Javonte Smart had 16. Emmitt Williams had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Mays scored 20 points in the second half.

Alabama had runs of 10-0 and 10-1 in the first half to grab a 40-29 lead at the break despite shooting just 38.7 percent (12 of 31) from the field. LSU, however, was only 10 of 33.

Tide great Wendell Hudson, the school’s first African-American scholarship athlete, was honored at halftime when his No. 20 jersey was retired, a school first in any Alabama sport.

