Missouri takes down Alabama on the road

Missouri fought off serious foul trouble and a good opponent for perhaps its best win of the season Wednesday night, knocking off Alabama 69-60 in a Southeastern Conference contest at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Tigers (14-8, 4-5 SEC) were led by Kassius Robertson’s 22 points. The Canisius transfer canned four 3-pointers and also added four assists. Jontay Porter added 13 despite playing only 18 minutes due to foul trouble, and Jeremiah Tilmon hit for 12 points before fouling out in just 14 minutes.

Collin Sexton fired in a game-high 23 points for the Crimson Tide (14-8, 5-4), but didn’t get enough help from his teammates. Dazon Ingram was their only other player in double digits with 10 points. Six Alabama reserves mustered only 12 points between them.

Missouri, which snapped a three-game losing streak, never trailed in the second half despite dealing with foul difficulties and an off-night for second-leading scorer Jordan Barnett. He managed only eight points, six under his average.

The Crimson Tide tied the game three different times, but the Tigers finally took the lead for good with 12:47 left. Robertson answered Sexton’s equalizing 3-pointer with one of his own for a 47-44 advantage.

Missouri gained its remaining separation by using 53.2 percent field-goal shooting to overcome 19 turnovers. Tilmon dunked with 9:20 remaining to finish a 9-2 run that made it 53-46. A Porter 3-pointer with 4:59 left upped the lead to 65-56, and the Tigers milked it to the finish line.

Missouri led most of the first half as well, boosting the advantage to 31-19 with 5:04 remaining when reserve center Reed Nikko dunked. Alabama made its best run of the game after that, closing the half with a 14-4 spurt.

Sexton drained a 3-ball with a second remaining to send the Crimson Tide to the locker room trailing by two, 35-33. But they couldn’t gain the lead in the second half.

Alabama made just 17-of-48 field-goal attempts and was outrebounded 37-27.

