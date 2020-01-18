Alabama overcomes Mizzou's 31-for-31 effort at line

Jan 18, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Herbert Jones (1) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

John Petty Jr. scored a game-high 20 points and Alabama overcame Missouri’s flawless free-throw shooting to post an 88-74 victory in a Southeastern Conference matchup Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jaden Shackelford and Alex Reese scored 17 points each as the Crimson Tide (10-7, 3-2 SEC) moved three games over .500 for the first time this season. Herbert Jones recorded his third career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Dru Smith scored 18 points and Mark Smith added 15 for the Tigers (9-8, 1-4), who set a school record by making all 31 attempts from the free throw line. Eight different players contributed to the perfect effort at the stripe, led by Xavier Pinson (9 for 9) and Dru Smith (7 for 7).

Alabama saw a 54-42 lead reduced to 63-60 approaching the midpoint of the second half when it missed its first six 3-point attempts after the break. The Tide were just 1-of-7 shooting overall during a four-minute stretch in the period.

Shackelford finally broke the drought with a 3-pointer that put the Tide back up 68-60, but Mizzou wasn’t done, cutting its deficit to three points twice, the last at 73-70 before Alabama regained its footing.

Petty hit the Tide’s second 3-pointer of the second half to put them up 80-72, and the Alabama lead grew to 12 points with under a minute left.

Free throws kept Missouri in the game in the first half. They matched their season single-game high in makes with 20 and were down only 47-40 at the break even though they went without a field goal for over 10 minutes at one point.

After making 11 of 25 3-point attempts in the first half, the Tide finished 13 of 39 for the game. Alabama made 25 of its 30 free throws.

—Field Level Media