Alabama outguns No. 20 Ole Miss for easy victory

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixes throughout, including stats.

John Petty led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points as host Alabama took advantage of a big edge in shots attempted to defeat No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53 Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Petty, who was coming off a 30-point performance in a narrow loss to Tennessee on Saturday, made 6 of 10 field goals. Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Galin Smith scored 10 points for the Crimson Tide (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference).

Alabama took 15 more shots than Ole Miss (14-4, 4-2), thanks primarily to a 44-32 rebounding edge, including a 20-10 edge in offensive rebounds.

The Rebels had 16 turnovers compared to nine for the Crimson Tide. It was the 17th time in 18 games this season that Alabama has had more rebounds than its opponent.

The Tide shot just 38.5 percent from the floor, compared to 40 percent for Ole Miss, but still built a 16-point halftime lead and coasted in the second half because of the disparity in attempts.

The Rebels’ Terence Davis had 10 points, but he fouled out with 16:04 remaining. He was the only double-figure scorer for Ole Miss, which lost for the second time in three games after a 10-game winning streak.

Alabama expanded its 16-point halftime lead by outscoring Ole Miss 8-1 to start the second half. That gave the Tide a 50-27 lead and they never led by fewer than 21 points the rest of the way and led by as many as 31 points.

Ole Miss opened with a 5-1 lead, but Alabama followed with a 13-2 run.

Davis’ 3-pointer pulled the Rebels within 17-14 but the Tide scored the next six points.

Ole Miss got within five points twice, but Alabama extended the lead to 34-24 on Riley Norris’ 3-pointer.

That basket was part of a 13-2 finishing run that gave the Tide a 42-26 halftime lead.

The Rebels committed nine first-half turnovers that turned into 15 Alabama points and the Tide grabbed nine offensive rebounds, which created 14 second-chance points.

—Field Level Media