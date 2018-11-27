Alabama able to fend off Murray State

Kira Lewis Jr. scored 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting, and Alabama held on for a 78-72 win over visiting Murray State in Tuscaloosa on Monday night.

John Petty added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who coughed up a 13-point lead before recovering. Herbert Jones finished with seven points and eight rebounds for Alabama (5-1), which played for the first time in eight days.

Ja Morant had 38 points on 16-for-29 shooting to lead the Racers. No other player scored in double digits for Murray State (3-1), which was playing its first road game of the season.

Thirty-four scouts representing 22 NBA teams watched the game, according to Alabama’s athletic department. Morant is projected as a likely first-round pick, while Jones and Petty are among several NBA prospects for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide trailed 52-51 with 10:01 to play but went on a 12-2 run to seize a 63-54 lead with 5:47 remaining.

The Racers climbed back within 70-68 after Morant made a jump shot with 26 seconds to go, but Alabama held on behind eight free throws from Petty and Lewis.

Murray State scored the first eight points of the second half to pull within 39-37 with 18:43 to play. Brion Sanchious assisted on back-to-back baskets during the run as he found Tevin Brown for a 3-pointer and Morant for a layup.

Alabama led 39-29 at halftime. Nine players scored for the Crimson Tide during the first half.

Murray State jumped to a 13-7 lead to open the game thanks to a hot start by Morant, who made two layups and a jump shot.

Alabama answered with an 8-0 run, capped by a Tevin Mack jump shot, to take a 15-13 lead.

The score was tied at 17 before the Crimson Tide ended the first half on a 22-12 run.

Alabama improved to 4-1 all-time against Murray State. The contest marked the programs’ first meeting since March 15, 1991, when the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide held off the 13th-seeded Racers in the NCAA tournament.

