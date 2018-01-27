Alabama handles No. 12 Oklahoma, 80-73

Collin Sexton scored 18 points, and Alabama slowed down Trae Young and No. 12 Oklahoma in an 80-73 win Saturday in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Young finished with 17 points, 13 below his average, and was unable to lead the Sooners from behind in the second half.

Braxton Key hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to fuel a 13-0 Alabama run in the second half. Oklahoma never recovered.

Key finished with 11 points, and Herbert Jones came off the bench to provide a spark on both ends of the court for the Crimson Tide (14-7). Jones scored a career-high 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and relentlessly chased Young around the floor.

Young, who entered the game leading the nation in scoring and assists, went 6-of-17 from the floor with eight assists and five turnovers.

Alabama’s Alex Reese hit a 3-pointer to ignite an 8-0 spurt, which gave the Crimson Tide a 27-15 lead midway through the first half.

Young missed his first three shots, but got going late in the first half, hitting a 3-pointer that chipped into the Alabama lead. The Crimson Tide led 41-35 at halftime.

Khadeem Lattin scored 18 points, and Brady Manek added 12 points for the Sooners (15-5), who were coming off a big win over No. 5 Kansas, but have lost three of four overall.

Led by Jones, Alabama’s bench outscored Oklahoma’s reserves 25-3.

The Sooners will look to bounce back Tuesday, when they return to Big 12 play and host Baylor.

The Crimson Tide were coming off a 78-66 loss to Ole Miss, which snapped a four-game win streak in the SEC, but added a signature win to their resume and set themselves up to make a push in the second half of conference play.

Alabama gets back to conference play Wednesday against Missouri.

--Field Level Media