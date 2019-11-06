Dingle's basket allows Penn to edge Alabama

Jordan Dingle scored 16 points in the last 12:40 of regulation, including a game-winning shot with six seconds left, as Pennsylvania defeated Alabama 81-80 on Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama had a chance to win, but Kira Lewis Jr. missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to enable the Quakers to edge the Crimson Tide on opening night of the college basketball season.

Dingle’s 24 points led Penn. A.J. Brodeur had 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots for the Quakers.

The Crimson Tide led 33-27 with 4:15 left in the first half. Penn then allowed just six points over the next 9:58. With 14:17 left in the second half, Penn held a 46-39 lead.

After Penn built a 66-57 advantage with 7:45 left, Alabama scored on nine of its next 12 offensive possessions. Alex Reese, who had not scored a point entering the final five minutes of regulation, scored six points in the next 2:30, including a thunderous dunk, to forge a 77-77 tie with 2:20 left.

Penn’s Eddie Scott made two free throws to give the Quakers a 79-77 lead with 1:40 to go. After multiple empty possessions by both teams, Lewis - who finished with 30 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field - hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to give Alabama an 80-79 lead.

Dingle scored with six seconds remaining to give Penn the lead. Lewis had a chance to win, but went 0 for 2 from the foul line. Penn secured the rebound on the second miss to seal the victory.

—Field Level Media