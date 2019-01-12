Starks' buzzer-beater lifts Texas A&M over Alabama

TJ Starks knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 victory over Alabama in Southeastern Conference action Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Kira Lewis Jr. had made 1 of 2 free throws with three seconds left to give the Crimson Tide an 80-78 lead. Starks caught the inbounds pass, took it up himself and launched from the right wing just before time expired.

Starks made only 4 of 17 shots in the game, but came through for the Aggies (7-7, 1-2) when it mattered the most. Josh Nebo led Texas A&M with 21 points, Wendell Mitchell added 18 and Savion Flagg had 16. The Aggies made only 3 of 19 3-point attempts, but turned the ball over only three times.

John Petty scored 22 points to lead Alabama (10-5, 1-2). Donta Hall had 14 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Lewis added 14 points, and Tevin Mack chipped in 10 points.

Alabama led 79-76 on two Dazon Ingram free throws with 10 seconds left.

Flagg hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to pull the Aggies within one.

The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Aggies 45-38 and made 10 of 27 attempts from 3-point range.

Petty scored 12 points on four first-half 3-pointers as the Crimson Tide led 43-32 at the half. Alabama never trailed during the opening 20 minutes.

Petty’s 3-pointer gave the Crimson Tide a 25-14 edge with 8:47 left in the half. Alabama matched that 11-point lead on three other occasions, including a dunk by Hall with 30 seconds left.

Mitchell scored 10 first-half points for the Aggies.

—Field Level Media