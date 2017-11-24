Petty helps No. 25 Alabama coast past BYU

John Petty scored 16 points as No. 25 Alabama rolled to a 71-59 victory over Brigham Young in the Barclay’s Center Classic on Friday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Donta Hall added 14 points and nine rebounds as the Crimson Tide remain unbeaten on the year at 5-0. The freshman Petty also swiped a pair of steals and was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Cougars fall to 3-2 with the loss.

Alabama used runs of seven and eight points in the first half to take a 42-31 lead heading into the break. Avery Johnson’s squad led by as many as 15 points in the second half. BYU was never able to get within fewer than seven points in the second frame.

All told, four different players scored in double digits for a Crimson Tide team that shot 49.1 percent from the field. Brigham Young struggled to overcome 37.3 percent shooting.

Sophomore Dazon Ingram scored 13 points and freshman Collin Sexton contributed 10 points for Alabama.

Both teams tallied 34 rebounds, led by sophomore Yoeli Childs with 11 boards for Brigham Young.

Childs also led all scorers with 21 points. Sophomore guard TJ Haws added nine points and doled out a game-high six assists for the Cougars.

Alabama concludes the Barclay’s Center Classic on Saturday against Minnesota. Brigham Young will square-off against Massachusetts earlier in the day on the same court.