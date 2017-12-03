Allen leads Central Florida to upset of No. 24 Alabama

Terrell Allen scored 16 points and made a crucial steal in the waning seconds to lead Central Florida to a 65-62 upset of No. 24 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sunday.

The Knights (5-3) held on after leading by as many as nine points in the second half following a 36-30 deficit at halftime.

A layup by Allen with 3:26 left in regulation gave UCF a 62-58 lead. Alabama (6-2) answered when forward Donta Hall -- the game’s top scorer with 20 points -- made a layup, cutting the lead to 62-60 with 3:01 remaining.

The teams did not score again until 53 seconds remaining when UCF’s 7-foot-6, 295-pound center Tacko Fall committed his fifth foul. Collin Sexton made both free throws to tie the game 62-62.

Fall, plagued by foul trouble throughout, finished with only six points and one rebound in 14 minutes.

UCF forward A.J. Davis made one of two free throws with 25 seconds left after he was fouled by Herbert Jones on a drive to the basket to give the Knights a 63-62 lead.

Allen then stole the ball and fed Dayon Griffin for a layup with 10 seconds left, increasing the lead to 65-62.

After Alabama coach Avery Johnson called a time out, guard John Petty missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left. Petty finished with 12 points.

Fall went scoreless in only five minutes of playing time in the first half because of two fouls. The Knights managed to keep the game close in the first half thanks to nine Alabama turnovers that resulted in 11 points for UCF.

Djordjije Mumin had 11 points for UCF and Griffin added six points and 10 rebounds.