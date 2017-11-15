Sexton scores 22 in debut, Alabama beats Lipscomb

Tuesday’s game was all about Alabama’s five-star recruit, point guard Collin Sexton.

Playing in his first game after a one-game suspension for violating NCAA rules, Sexton scored a game-high 22 points and had five assists as the Crimson Tide defeated Lipscomb 86-64 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

It didn’t take long for Sexton to get warmed up as he uncorked the Crimson Tide’s first shot of the game. His 3-pointer was off the mark but by the end of the first half he had scored nine points and had led Alabama to a 38-31 halftime lead.

Lipscomb, predicted to finish second in the Atlantic Sun Conference behind Florida Gulf Coast, took an early lead and trailed only by two midway through the first half when the Crimson Tide (2-0) started asserting itself.

Sexton’s jumper from beyond the arc gave Alabama a 26-21 lead. He then assisted on a Galen Smith jumper that put the Crimson Tide up 38-29.

Michael Buckland’s jumper made the score 38-31 as the two teams went scoreless the final 2:06 of the half.

The Bisons (2-1) fell behind by nine early in the second half but rallied to cut the deficit to 41-40 on a layup by Garrison Mathews, who was averaging 31.0 points per game in Lipscomb’s first two games.

Lipscomb stayed within arm’s reach and still only trailed by four with a little more than 12 minutes left at 51-47. But over the next six minutes, the Crimson Tide put the game out of reach with a 20-9 run to go up 71-56.

Sexton’s 3-pointer with 3:03 left gave the Crimson Tide an 80-73 lead.

Sexton got plenty of help with John Petty scoring 14 points and Dazon Ingram contributing 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Mathews and Rob Marberry led the Bisons with each scoring 15 points. Buckland added 13 points.