Hall, Ingram lead ‘Bama over URI

Donta Hall and Dazon Ingram each recorded double-doubles, and Alabama held on for a 68-64 win over visiting Rhode Island on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Hall had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Ingram finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (7-2), who bounced back from Sunday’s home loss to Central Florida with a hard-fought win over Rhode Island.

Alabama outrebounded the Rams 50-31 and outscored them 24-7 on the foul line, helping the Crimson Tide overcome 24 turnovers.

Senior guard Jarvis Garrett led Rhode Island with 18 points, and senior guard Stanford Robinson added 11 points for the Rams (5-3).

Hall led five Alabama players in double figures. Freshman guard John Petty added 12 points, and freshman guard Collin Sexton added 11 points, before leaving the game with an eye injury. Sophomore forward Daniel Giddens added 12 points off the bench for the Tide.

Alabama led 32-25 at halftime and extended the lead to 11 on a layup by Herb Jones at the 13-minute mark of the second half.

Rhode Island stormed back with a 16-5 run and cut the Alabama lead to one on Jeff Dowtin’s layup with 4:12 left in the game.

The Rams stayed close down the stretch, with Jarvis Garrett knocked down a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left that had Rhode Island within two at 65-63.

Ingram hit three free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the win for the Crimson Tide, who managed to prevail despite a 2-for-11 shooting performance on 3-pointers.