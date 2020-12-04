No. 8 NC State snaps No. 1 South Carolina's 29-game win streak

The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team saw its winning streak end at 29 games Thursday with a 54-46 loss to No. 8 North Carolina State in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks trailed 36-33 entering the fourth quarter but took a 44-43 lead on a jumper from Aliyah Boston with 5:10 remaining.

However, NC State responded with an 11-2 run to end the game behind four points apiece from Kayla Jones and Elissa Cunane, which helped snap the Gamecocks’ winning streak that dated back to Nov. 28, 2019.

Jones led the Wolfpack with a game-high 16 points while Cunane had 14. Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere paced South Carolina with 11 points each.

It was the first time South Carolina had been held under 50 points in a game since February 2013.

--Field Level Media