Iowa State pulls away from Appalachian State

After a seesaw first half, Iowa State gradually pulled away from Appalachian State and then held off the Mountaineers 104-98 on Thursday in the first round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in Conway, S.C.

The Cyclones led 73-59 after two 12-2 runs sandwiched around six straight points from the Mountaineers.

Iowa State pushed its lead to 79-61 with 8:25 to go.

It was a much-needed win for a rebuilding team.

The Cyclones (1-2), picked to finish ninth in the Big 12, suffered double-digit losses in their first two games, including a 74-56 drubbing by Milwaukee, Iowa State’s first loss in a home opener in 20 years.

Donovan Jackson scored 24 points and Nick Weiler-Babb added 23 to lead the Cyclones, who shot 51.6 percent for the game.

Iowa State limited Appalachian State (2-1) to three offensive rebounds in the second half after the Mountaineers had 10 in the first 20 minutes.

Justin Forrest came off the bench to score a game-high 32 points and Ronshad Shabazz added 30 for the Mountaineers.

It was a back-and-forth affair early.

Appalachian State took its first lead at 19-18 with 12:34 left in the first half. The teams traded leads seven more times during the next two-plus minutes.

Cameron Lard scored five straight points to give Iowa State its biggest lead of the first half at 47-40.

Ronshad Shabazz answered with a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left, and the Cyclones led 47-43 at the break.

Iowa State moves to the winners’ bracket, where it will take on the Tulsa-Western Michigan winner on Friday. Appalachian State will face the loser.