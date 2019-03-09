Martin leads Arizona State in season sweep over Arizona

Arizona State point guard Remy Martin had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Sun Devils swept the season series from rival Arizona for the first time in 10 years with a 72-64 victory Saturday in a Pac-12 game in Tucson, Ariz.

Martin made 10 of 17 shots from the field and helped put five fouls on Arizona point guard Justin Coleman, who had to leave the game with 5:07 to go. ASU freshman guard Luguentz Dort added 15 points, including a dunk with 3:58 left for a 65-58 lead.

Martin helped put the game away with a jumper with 2:09 left for a 69-60 lead. He made 10 of 13 shots from inside the arc.

Arizona State (21-9, 12-6) will be the No. 2 seed and receive a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Arizona (17-14, 8-10) finished with a losing record in conference play for the first time since 2007-08, when interim coach Kevin O’Neill led the Wildcats to an 8-10 league mark but into the NCAA Tournament. Arizona was last swept by ASU in 2008-09.

Brandon Randolph and Ryan Luther each scored 12 to lead the Wildcats. Center Chase Jeter scored 11, coming off the bench for the second consecutive game as he deals with a bruised left knee.

ASU stretched its lead to 52-44 at the midpoint of the half when Dort slammed home two points on a fast break. Arizona responded with a 10-1 run, capped by Coleman’s 3-pointer to regain the lead with 7:35 left. Martin’s jumper from the lane 20 seconds later gave ASU the lead for good.

Arizona led by six on three occasions in the first half but went nearly nine minutes with a field goal as ASU surged ahead 29-27. The teams went into the break tied at 33.

Arizona guard Brandon Williams, the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, fouled out after only 15 minutes of play. He finished with four points, all from the line.

Arizona State forward Taeshon Cherry (6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds per game) did not make the trip because of concussion-related symptoms.

—Field Level Media