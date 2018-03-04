Ayton leads No. 19 Arizona past Cal to clinch Pac-12 title

Arizona forward Deandre Ayton had 26 points and a season-high 20 rebounds and Rawle Alkins added 15 points as the No. 19 Wildcats survived a poor shooting game to wrap up the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 66-54 victory over the California Golden Bears at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday.

Allonzo Trier, who was playing his second game after missing two games under NCAA suspension, missed his first nine field goal attempts before making a steal and a layup for a 59-53 cushion with 3:12 left.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright had eight points and three assists for the Wildcats (24-7, 14-4 Pac-12), who survived 38.8 percent shooting to win their fifth conference title in the last eight seasons. They finished the game on a 13-1 run.

Freshman Justice Sueing had 17 points and five rebounds and Kingsley Okoroh had eight points and nine rebounds for the Bears (8-23, 2-16), who won only one league game in the calendar year, 74-70 over Oregon State on Feb. 3. They beat Stanford on Jan. 30.

The Wildcats, who already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, will meet the winner of the Arizona State-Colorado game in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Ayton has 21 double-doubles, one short of the school freshman record set by Al Fleming. He is two short of Kevin Love’s Pac-12 freshman record.

Ayton had his double-double at halftime, with 14 points and 11 rebounds, as Arizona took an 11-point lead late in the first half in a game that tightened quickly.

Cal scored the final seven points of the half to trim an 11-point deficit to 38-35, and Sueing scored the first four points of the second half to extend the run for a 39-38 lead.

Ayton made two free throws with 5:28 remaining for a 55-53 lead that sparked the final run, although Arizona’s lead was never greater than four until Trier’s steal and layup.

Neither team shot well. Cal made 38.9 percent and was 3-of-16 from 3-point range. Arizona hit 5 of 18 3-pointers.

Trier entered the game as one of three Division I players shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the foul line. The others were Weber State’s Jerrick Harding and Georgetown’s Marcus Derrickson.

—Field Level Media