Arizona ends losing streak, extends Cal's skid

Arizona power forward Ryan Luther tied his season high with 19 points as the Wildcats snapped their longest losing streak in 36 years with a 76-51 victory over Cal on Thursday in Tucson, Ariz.

Feb 21, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee (11) tries to pass the ball to guard Justin Coleman (12) against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats (15-12, 6-8 Pac-12) had lost seven consecutive games, their worst skid since the 1982-83 season.

Cal (5-21, 0-14) extended its school record to 15 consecutive defeats overall. The Bears also have dropped 17 straight road games and 21 regular-season conference games in a row.

Luther scored eight points — hitting two 3-pointers — during an 11-0 run early in the second half that gave Arizona a 43-25 lead. Cal never challenged after that.

Luther, a graduate transfer from Pitt, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts and is 13 of 23 from beyond the arc in the past three games. He hit 7 of 10 field-goal attempts against Cal, including a dunk on a drive in the second half when the Bears closed out too hard to take away his 3-point shot.

He fell one point short of his career high, set in December 2016 against Rice.

Arizona guard Alex Barcello came off the bench to score 14 points. Freshman guard Devonaire Doutrive scored a career-high 11 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Center Chase Jeter had 13 points and seven rebounds. Point guard Justin Coleman had eight assists.

Cal was cold from the start — the Bears made just three of their first 19 shots — and finished at 30.4 percent (17 of 56). Forward Justice Sueing led the Bears with 18 points. Point guard Paris Austin scored 12.

Cal missed nine consecutive shots at one point in the first half, and Arizona took advantage to go on a 9-0 run for a 19-9 lead. The Wildcats maintained that margin in taking a 30-20 halftime lead.

Arizona starting shooting guard Brandon Williams missed his sixth consecutive game because of a knee injury. Coach Sean Miller, in a Wednesday news conference, said he did not know Williams’ status for the Wildcats’ Sunday home game against Stanford.

Cal plays Sunday at Arizona State.

—Field Level Media