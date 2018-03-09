Trier, Ristic lead No. 15 Arizona past Colorado

EditorsNote: update 2: adds “meet” in fourth graf

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier scored 22 points and Dusan Ristic had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the top-seeded and No. 15 Wildcats advanced to the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament with an 83-67 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright scored 14 points, Rawle Alkins had 12 and Deandre Ayton added 10 for the Wildcats (25-7), who avenged one of their four conference regular-season losses.

George King scored 19 points and Lucas Siewert had 16 for the Buffaloes (17-15), who had lost four of five before beating Arizona State in the first round of the tournament.

Arizona will meet UCLA on Friday after the Bruins beat Stanford 88-77. UCLA beat the Wildcats in Tucson on Feb. 8 in their only meeting this season, the Wildcats’ only home loss.

The Wildcats led by three points with 13 minutes remaining before taking control with a 14-0 run fueled by eight points from Ristic and two Trier free throws after a technical foul on the Colorado bench for a 58-41 lead with 10:30 remaining. They led by as many as 18.

Colorado played the final 13:08 without freshman point guard McKinley Wright IV, who had eight points, five assists and four rebounds before suffering an apparent ankle injury during a scramble for a rebound under the Colorado basket.

Wright had 16 points and 10 assists in the Buffaloes’ 80-77 victory over Arizona in Boulder on Jan. 6, and he had 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in a 97-85 first-round victory over Arizona State.

Trier made 10-of-10 free-throw attempts, and Ristic had his seventh double-double. He has scored in double figures in 13 of his last 15 games.

The Wildcats, third in NCAA Division I with a 51.0 shooting percentage, made only 43.9 percent from the field but had a 36-27 rebounding advantage and forced 15 turnovers. They committed eight.

Ayton, who joined Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Kevin Love as the only Pac-12 players to win player of the year and freshman of the year, made only 4-of-14 field-goal attempts and had six rebounds in 25 minutes before fouling out.

