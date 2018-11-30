Arizona hits triple digits, blasts Georgia Southern

Arizona post player Chase Jeter, a transfer from Duke, scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Wildcats to a 100-70 rout of Georgia Southern in a nonconference game Thursday night at Tucson, Ariz.

Jeter, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, made all four his field-goal attempts and 10 of 12 free-throw attempts. He was 13 of 22 from the foul line entering the game.

Arizona (5-2) also far exceeded its assist production entering the game. The Wildcats averaged 10.3 assists per game, ranking No. 324 nationally, before playing Georgia Southern (5-2). They tallied 22 assists on 35 made field goals while shooting 50.7 percent from the field.

The Eagles led the nation in shooting from the field at 55.2 percent entering the game. They finished making only 39.1 percent from the floor, including 16.7 percent from 3-point range (3 of 18).

Arizona reserve guard Alex Barcello had a career-high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Freshman standout Brandon Williams had 14 points and a game-high six assists. Brandon Randolph also had 14 points despite missing all six of his 3-point shots, and reserve wing player Dylan Smith had 10 points and six rebounds.

Georgia Southern was led by senior guard Tookie Brown’s 17 points. David-Lee Jones Jr. scored 11 points, and Simeon Carter added 10. The Eagles had only nine assists on 25 made field goals.

A 10-2 run late in the first half gave Arizona some separation. Two free throws by Randolph ended that spurt, putting the Wildcats up 35-23 with 4:09 left before halftime.

Ryan Luther gave Arizona its widest margin of the first half, 45-32, with a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

The Wildcats’ offensive flow in the half was better than what they showed in their first six games, especially in their 1-2 finish at the Maui Invitational last week.

In the first half, Arizona had 12 assists on 15 made field goals. The Wildcats were especially efficient inside the 3-point arc in the half, making 9 of 17 shots while draining 6 of 17 from long distance.

Georgia Southern would not get closer than 13 points in the second half.

