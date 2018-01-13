Trier, Ayton help No. 17 Arizona top Oregon

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier scored 25 points and forward Deandre Ayton had 24 as the No. 17 Wildcats pulled away late for 90-83 Pac-12 victory over the Oregon Ducks at McKale Center in Tucson on Saturday.

Rawle Alkins had 13 points and Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Dusan Ristic had 10 apiece for the Wildcats (14-4, 4-1), whose weekend sweep of the Oregon schools should move them up in the rankings. They have won 11 of 12.

Oregon guard Elijah Brown had 25 points and six 3-pointers, and MiKyle McIntosh had a season-high 20 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (12-6, 2-3).

McIntosh hit two free throws for a 77-76 lead with 4:16 left before Arizona went on an 8-0 run.

Ayton made a one-handed slam on a lob pass from Trier before Trier hit a 3-pointer from the right wing on the next possession to give the Wildcats an 81-77 lead with 2:15 remaining.

Trier hit two free throws and Alkins hit one after Oregon missed field goals to make it 84-77. The Ducks never were closer than five the rest of the way.

There were nine lead changes and five ties in the last 11 minutes, and neither team led by more than four until Arizona’s spurt.

Arizona made 34-of-37 free-throw attempts, both season highs, and were 24-of-26 in a foul-filled second half. Both teams were in the one-and-one with 13 minutes remaining in regulation and Arizona was in the double bonus over the last 9:14. There were 33 fouls called in the second half.

Trier made all 11 of his free-throw attempts and Ayton was 10-of-11. Entering Saturday, Ayton and Trier ranked Nos. 3-4 in the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.0 and 19.6 points a game, respectively.

Payton Pritchard had 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds and four steals for Oregon, which was 21-of-24 from the foul line.

Arizona used a late 16-3 burst to beat Oregon State 62-53 on Thursday.

Oregon ended the Wildcats’ 49-game home winning streak with an 83-75 victory the last time the teams played here, on Jan. 28 , 2016. The Oregon schools did not play at the Arizona schools last season.

--Field Level Media