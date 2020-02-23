Pritchard scores 38, but Juiston lifts No. 14 Oregon in OT

Payton Pritchard poured in a career-high 38 points and Shakur Juiston scored all nine Oregon points in overtime, including a layup with 1.4 seconds left, as the No. 14 Ducks stunned No. 24 Arizona 73-72 on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Pritchard missed an 18-foot jumper down 72-71 on Oregon’s final possession, but Will Richardson tracked down a long rebound near the sideline. He drove into the lane and fed Juiston for the go-ahead basket.

Arizona still had a chance to win. Jemarl Baker Jr. threw a length-of-the-court pass into the paint to 7-footer Christian Koloko, who was fouled by Pritchard with 1.1 seconds to go. Koloko, a freshman who was 6 of 15 from the line this season, missed both attempts, with the second clanking off the front of the iron.

Josh Green had a chance to give Arizona the lead with 2.5 seconds left in regulation after he was fouled on a drive, landing hard and grabbing his head. He missed both free throws with the score tied at 64.

Pritchard was mostly a one-man crew for Oregon until overtime, when Juiston stepped up to finish with 14 points. Pritchard, in the discussion for national player of the year honors, made 12 of 27 shots, including 6 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Oregon (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12) moved into a three-way tie for second place in the conference, one game behind Arizona State. Arizona (19-8, 9-5) lost twice to the Ducks this season, both in overtime.

Dylan Smith led Arizona with 18 points, including hitting a floater in the lane with 29.6 seconds left in overtime for a 72-71 lead. Nico Mannion had 13 points and eight assists, and Zeke Nnaji contributed 13 points and six rebounds.

Pritchard scored 20 points in the first half and accounted for all six points over the final 3:01 of regulation as Oregon rallied. He made two free throws with 52.9 seconds left to cut Arizona’s lead to 64-62. Smith missed a running shot in the lane, then Pritchard was fouled on a drive with 15.0 seconds left. He made both ends of a one-and-one to tie the score at 64.

Oregon five-star freshman big man N’Faly Dante missed his 10th consecutive game because of a knee injury.

—Field Level Media