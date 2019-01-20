Williams, Luther lead Arizona past Oregon State

Arizona freshman guard Brandon Williams scored 20 points, Ryan Luther had a double-double off the bench and the Wildcats had an impressive performance on the boards without their starting center in an 82-71 win over Oregon State on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.

Williams made 3 of 4 3-pointers and had five assists. Luther, a graduate transfer power forward from Pitt who was forced into heavier minutes than usual, had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double at Arizona.

Arizona’s Chase Jeter took a hard fall on his back with 15:48 to go in the first half, with Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle picking up a flagrant foul, undercutting Jeter while the center was leaping for a rebound. Jeter eventually limped off to the locker room.

Jeter, averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds, returned to the bench at the end of halftime but did not play.

The Wildcats (14-5, 5-1 Pac-12) had a season-high 21 offensive rebounds against Oregon State, which was led by Tinkle, a junior forward, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Thompson added 17 points for the Beavers (11-6, 3-2).

Oregon State center Kylor Kelley, averaging a national-best 4.0 blocks per game, had three Saturday.

Arizona point guard Justin Coleman scored 14 points, with five assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Arizona led for all but 46 seconds — and by as many as 12 in the second half — but Oregon State was within 61-58 with 8:19 to go. Williams then scored five points in a 10-2 Arizona run that put the Wildcats up 71-60.

Williams had a fast start, scoring 11 points in the first 4:18, helping Arizona to a 13-3 lead. The Wildcats led by as many as 11, which Oregon State shaved to 20-19 before Arizona pulled away again to lead 38-27 at halftime.

Arizona has only lost once at home to Oregon State since the 1982-83 season — that defeat coming in February 2010, coach Sean Miller’s first season in Tucson.

