Arizona beats Stanford for 18th consecutive time

Arizona sophomore big man Ira Lee scored a career-high 16 points as the Wildcats extended their winning streak over Stanford to 19 games with a 70-54 victory Sunday night in a Pac-12 game in Tucson, Ariz.

Feb 24, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Chase Jeter (4) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Lukas Kisunas (32) during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Lee came off the bench to hit 6 of 7 shots from the field, including a big dunk with 1:28 left as Arizona pulled away. His previous career high was 12, set on two occasions.

The Wildcats (16-12, 7-8 Pac-12) never trailed and led by 12 points when Lee made a jumper in the lane with 7:17 to go. Stanford sliced that advantage to 58-50, but it didn’t have the consistent offense to make a serious run, committing 15 turnovers, including six offensive fouls.

Stanford (14-13, 7-8) shot 39.6 percent — including just 4 of 20 from 3-point range — and was led in scoring by Daejon Davis with 14 points. Josh Sharma had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Oscar Da Silva scored 12.

Arizona center Chase Jeter made 7 of 10 shots from the field and had four rebounds before fouling out with 5:29 left. Point guard Justin Coleman posted 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Brandon Randolph scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

Stanford forward KZ Okpala, who missed Wednesday’s game at Arizona State because of an upper-body injury, was back in the starting lineup. He entered with a 17.5-point scoring average but managed only 10 against Arizona.

Arizona starting shooting guard Brandon Williams, averaging 12.0 points, played after missing six games because of a knee injury. He came off the bench to play 18 minutes, scoring four points.

Arizona last lost to the Cardinal on Jan. 4, 2009. Sean Miller is 18-0 against Stanford as Arizona’s head coach.

Coleman hit two 3-pointers in a game-opening 14-3 run before Stanford twice whittled the lead to three points. The Cardinal were within 27-23 with 4:10 left on a jumper from Okpala, but Stanford failed to score the rest of the half, trailing 31-23 at halftime.

Arizona didn’t commit a turnover until there was 4:16 to go in the first half, and the Wildcats held Stanford to 30.0 percent shooting (9 of 30) before the break.

