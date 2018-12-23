Arizona nips UC Davis with 3-pointer in final minute

Arizona concluded its nonconference schedule with a closer-than-expected 70-68 win over Cal Davis on Saturday night in Tucson behind 16 points from Chase Jeter and 15 points and eight rebounds from Brandon Randolph.

Justin Coleman, a graduate transfer from Samford, made a 3-pointer with one minute left in regulation (his first attempt from beyond the arc in the game) to put Arizona up 70-68 after 5-foot-9 guard TJ Shorts made a layup over Jeter, who is 6-10.

After a missed layup by Shorts — the star of the game who finished with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting — Arizona failed to take advantage of the opportunity as Coleman could not connect on a 3-pointer on the other end with 15 seconds left.

UC Davis’ last attempt, a 3-pointer by Rogers Printup, fell short as the buzzer sounded.

Arizona is 9-4 heading into Pac-12 play while UC Davis of the Big West fell to 3-8.

In addition to his 25 points, Shorts, the reigning Big West Player of the Year, led the Aggies with seven rebounds despite being the shortest player on the court. Garrison Goode and Siler Schneider each added 13 points.

UC Davis rallied from a 41-30 halftime deficit behind an 11-2 run early in the second half that tied the score at 48 with 14:17 left in regulation. The score was tied 14 times thereafter.

Arizona had its best shooting half of the year, making 57.7 percent from the field in the first half, led by Jeter’s 5-of-6 performance. Jeter had 12 points by halftime and reserve forward Ira Lee contributed eight points while making all three of his field goal attempts in the half.

The Wildcats’ defense was also effective in the first half, limiting UC Davis to 40 percent shooting from the field.

Shorts had 12 points by halftime for UC Davis, making 5 of 7 shots. Goode and Schneider combined to shoot 6 of 10 in the half. Other than Shorts, Goode and Schneider, the Aggies were 0 of 8 from the field by halftime.

Arizona led by as many as 15 points in the first half, outscoring the Aggies 13-4 in one stretch.

