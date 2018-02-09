UCLA cruises to road win over No. 13 Arizona

EditorsNote: minor edits throughout

UCLA guard Aaron Holiday had 17 points and eight assists, and Gyorgy Goloman added a career-high 16 points as part of the Bruins’ 84-72 upset Pac-12 victory over No. 13 Arizona on Thursday at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

Thomas Welsh had his 14th double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, Kris Wilkes scored 14 points, and Jaylen Hands contributed 11 points for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight.

UCLA (17-7, 8-4 Pac-12) built a 15-point lead with eight minutes remaining, and the Wildcats never were closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Bruins won their second straight at McKale Center.

Allonzo Trier had 17 points and Deandre Ayton added 16 for the Wildcats (19-6, 9-3), who have lost two straight after winning the previous seven.

Ayton made 7 of 19 field-goal attempts as the Wildcats had trouble with UCLA’s 3-2 zone defense, shooting 43.9 percent for the game. Arizona was third in Division I with a 51.4 percent field-goal rate entering the game.

UCLA shot 51.6 percent and made 11 of 24 3-point attempts. Hands had three and Goloman had a career-high three. Goloman, a senior center, returned to the starting lineup after missing three games, and he helped combat Arizona’s inside presence.

Hands, a freshman, made his fourth consecutive start after coming off the bench for the first 20 games.

The Bruins rode a 14-3 run to a 44-34 halftime lead.

Wilkes and Goloman made 3-pointers in an 8-0 surge that extended the Bruins’ lead to 56-44 with less than 14 minutes remaining.

Welsh’s slam gave UCLA a 66-51 lead with 9:09 remaining.

Dusan Ristic had 11 points and Parker Jackson-Cartwright finished with 10 for the Wildcats.

Arizona is 79-3 at McKale Center since the start of the 2012-13 season. Even with the loss, it boasts the best home record in the nation in that span.

--Field Level Media