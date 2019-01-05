Arizona outlasts Utah in OT, 84-81

EditorsNote: corrects player stats in 5th graf

Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph’s layup and two free throws in the waning minutes led Arizona to an 84-81 overtime win over Utah on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.

Randolph made a layup with 57 seconds remaining to put Arizona (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12) ahead 82-81, and the Wildcats regained possession on a jump ball when Ryan Luther tied up Utah post player Novak Topalovic as he attempted to put up a shot after an offensive rebound.

Arizona’s Brandon Williams was fouled with 30 seconds left but missed two free throws.

Utah guard Parker Van Dyke attempted a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left and Randolph grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Randolph made both free throws with 1.7 seconds left. Van Dyke’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer past midcourt was short.

Randolph finished with 21 points and Chase Jeter had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats, who have not lost to Utah at McKale Center since 1986.

Utah guard Sedrick Barefield finished with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting (5-of-9 from 3-point range) before fouling out late in the game. The Utes (7-7, 1-1) were a torrid 27-of-51 shooting from 3-point range in their games against Arizona and Arizona this week.

Barefield had three fouls when he went to the bench with 14:04 left in the second half and the game and Arizona ahead 48-45. He returned with 11:08 remaining and the Wildcats leading 57-53.

He had his fourth foul with 3:37 left while trying to guard Justin Coleman, who started after playing only four minutes Thursday in the win over Colorado because of a dislocated shoulder suffered Monday in practice.

Coleman made one of two free throws to cut Utah’s lead to 68-67. Barefield stayed in the game and fouled out with 1:44 while trying to prevent Williams from driving the baseline.

Williams made both free throws to put Arizona ahead 71-70.

Arizona had a chance to win at the end of regulation but Coleman’s long-range 3-point attempt was off and the game went to overtime tied at 72.

Barefield had 19 points for Utah in the first half and Jeter had 12 for Arizona while both the Wildcats and Utes shot well from the field. The teams were tied at 36 at halftime.

The Utes shot 61.9 percent from the field and made 5 of 9 3-pointers in the first half with Barefield making 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. In the second half in a win at Arizona State on Thursday and the first half Saturday, Utah was 16 of 27 from beyond the arc.

—Field Level Media