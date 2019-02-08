Washington tops Arizona for 12th straight win

Washington ran its winning streak to 12 games and remained unbeaten in the Pac-12 Conference with a 67-60 win over Arizona on Thursday night at Tucson, Ariz.

Feb 7, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jaylen Nowell (5) defends as Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Randolph (5) shoots during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

David Crisp scored 17 points, and Matisse Thybulle had 15 points, five steals and five blocks to lead the starters for the Huskies. Washington’s bench came through with some strong contributions from Nahziah Carter and Noah Dickerson, who finished with 10 points apiece.

Washington shot 50 percent from the field while holding the Wildcats to 36.4.

Arizona has lost four in a row.

Justin Coleman had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for Arizona. Chase Jeter, who missed two games with a back injury before returning in Arizona’s overtime loss to Arizona State last Thursday, scored 12 points.

Dylan Smith added nine points, and Ira Lee led the Arizona reserves with eight points and six rebounds.

The Wildcats have won or shared four of the past five Pac-12 regular-season titles but fell five games behind Washington with eight conference games remaining.

Washington scored the first five points of the game before Arizona took its first lead at 16-14 on a layup by Coleman with 6:13 left in the first half. Both sides continued to trade leads the rest of the way before the Huskies took a 29-28 advantage into the break.

Washington began to gain separation with a 7-0 run that gave it a 36-30 lead two minutes into the second half. Washington took its first double-digit advantage with an 11-2 run that moved it ahead 56-45 with 7:30 left in the game.

Arizona managed to get within seven on two free throws by Coleman with 5:28 left, but that’s as close as it would get until Coleman hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left for the final score.

Arizona continued to be without its third-leading scorer, freshman Brandon Williams, who had knee surgery two weeks ago.

—Field Level Media