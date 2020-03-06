26-0 run lifts Arizona past Washington State

Nico Mannion had 23 points and seven assists, and he fueled Arizona’s longest scoring run of the season as the Wildcats ran past Washington State 83-62 on Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Mar 5, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) lays up the ball over Arizona Wildcats guard Nico Mannion (1) in the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona (20-10, 10-7 Pac-12) trailed 38-32 early in the second half before Mannion’s personal 7-0 run gave the Wildcats the lead. Arizona extended the streak to 26 consecutive points, taking a 58-38 lead with 11:43 to go on Stone Gettings’ jumper in the paint.

Washington State (15-15, 6-11) committed seven turnovers while going 7:36 without scoring, ending the drought with a free throw by CJ Elleby.

Mannion had 12 points and two assists during the run. He made 4 of 7 3-point attempts for the game.

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and seven rebounds for Arizona, which ended a three-game skid. Josh Green returned from a two-game absence caused by lower-back issues and had 12 points, including a four-point play during Arizona’s big run.

Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 21 points, making all 10 of his free-throw attempts but hitting just 5 of 17 from the field. Jervae Robinson added 13 points, and Elleby contributed 10 — about nine below his average. Noah Williams also had 10 points.

Arizona made 20 of 35 shots (57.1 percent) in the second half.

Nnaji scored the game’s first six points, and Arizona led 9-0 before going scoreless for nearly five minutes. Washington State put together a 9-0 run late in the half and took a 31-29 lead into halftime.

Washington State center Jeff Pollard, who had started every game and is averaging 8.8 points, did not play because of a hand injury. The Cougars didn’t have anybody taller than 6-foot-6 in their starting lineup.

Arizona backup guard Max Hazzard was out because of personal reasons for the second time in three games, according to the school, which also announced Chase Jeter was suspended for the final two regular-season games because of a violation of team rules. Jeter, who started the first 16 games at center, has played only 22 minutes since Jan. 12, initially sidelined by back spasms.

