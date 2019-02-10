Franks' magic number again 34 as Cougars top Wildcats

Washington State’s Robert Franks followed up his career-high 34-point effort at Arizona State on Thursday with another 34 points in a 69-55 win Saturday over Arizona in a Pac-12 basketball game at Tucson, Ariz.

Feb 9, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Marvin Cannon (5) drives to the basket as Arizona Wildcats guard Devonaire Doutrive (1) defends during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

In the Cougars’ sweep over ASU and Arizona, Franks made 23 of 36 from the field, including 13 of 20 from 3-point range. Washington State (10-14, 3-8) had lost 11 of 12 games before traveling to the state of Arizona this week.

The Cougars snapped a 13-game losing streak to Arizona and achieved their first conference road sweep since the 2008-09 season.

Arizona (14-10, 5-6) has lost five consecutive games, its longest losing streak since 1983-84.

CJ Elleby added 17 points and eight rebounds for Washington State.

Arizona freshman Devonaire Doutrive had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Coleman was the Wildcats’ leading scorer with 14 points

Washington State, which never trailed after scoring the game’s first seven points, led 33-21 at halftime, holding Arizona to 27.3 percent shooting from the field. The Wildcats’ leading scorers this season — Brandon Randolph and Chase Jeter — were a combined 1 of 10 from the field at halftime.

The third-leading scorer, freshman guard Brandon Williams, missed his third straight game with a knee injury.

Franks nearly outscored Arizona in the first half, scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Cougars had 11 assists by halftime compared with only one for Arizona.

The Wildcats would get no closer than nine points in the second half.

After Ryan Luther made a free throw with nine minutes left in the game to cut the lead to 53-42, Elleby took the momentum away from the Wildcats by making three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt by Luther.

Arizona finished making only 31.7 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3-point range. Jeter went scoreless, missing all six of his field goal attempts. Randolph had two points on 1 of 6 shooting from the field.

—Field Level Media