Arizona snaps three-game slide, routs Long Beach St.

Junior guard Allonzo Trier had a team-leading 15 points to help Arizona to a 91-56 victory over Long Beach State on Wednesday night at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

The win ended the Wildcats’ three-game losing streak, their longest since Sean Miller’s first season at Arizona in 2009-10.

It also extended Arizona’s non-conference home court win streak to 44 consecutive games, the third-longest in the nation.

Miller, concerned with his team’s defense after the three losses, saw improvement against the 49ers. Long Beach State shot 41.2 percent, including 37 percent at the half.

Down 42-24 at halftime, the 49ers (3-5) closed to within 52-39 with 14:29 left, but the Wildcats went on a 24-4 run to put the game away.

Arizona (4-3) continued to ride the early success of freshman big man Deandre Ayton, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. He was one rebound shy of his sixth double-double in seven games.

Senior guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 12 points. The Wildcats’ big three -- Trier, Ayton and Jackson-Cartwright -- combined to shoot 17 for 20, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range.

Junior guard Bryan Alberts led Long Beach State with 12 points.

Arizona shot 60 percent from the field, including 12 for 22 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead, outscoring the 49ers 25-4 midway through the first half to make it 27-8. Arizona’s biggest lead in the half came when freshman Ira Lee hit a shot to make it 40-17 with 3:35 left.